SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 253.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,730,000 after buying an additional 114,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after buying an additional 695,043 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,755,000 after buying an additional 180,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNB opened at $11.86 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.