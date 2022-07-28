SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

NYSE UE opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

