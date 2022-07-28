SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Meritor worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

