SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

