SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 553.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.69 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

