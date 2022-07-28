SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CINF opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

