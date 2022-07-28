SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.