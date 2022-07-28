SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Trinseo worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trinseo by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Trinseo Stock Up 6.5 %

TSE stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

