SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $277.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

