SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment Announces Dividend

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

