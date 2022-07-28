SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 64,832 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 305.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.26. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

