SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 72,705 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Plains GP worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

