SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,267 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.70% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

PAWZ opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $84.24.

