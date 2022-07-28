SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIDO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

EIDO opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.62.

