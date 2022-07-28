SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 683.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Energy Recovery worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

