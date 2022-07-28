SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

