SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.2 %

KEY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

