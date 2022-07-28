SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

