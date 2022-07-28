SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

