SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

PGR stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

