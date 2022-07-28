SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,721 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOVT opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.