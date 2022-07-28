SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,301 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Stock Performance
Shares of AEE opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
