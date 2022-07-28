SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 153,171 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.