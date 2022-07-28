SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,713 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $325.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.78.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

