SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,654 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chemours by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemours Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.