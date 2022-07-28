SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

