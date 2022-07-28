SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

