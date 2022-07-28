SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 687,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,417,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,533,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.6 %

LOPE opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

