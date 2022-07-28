SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

AAT opened at $29.86 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

