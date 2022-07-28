Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.