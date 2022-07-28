Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

UJO opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.08. Union Jack Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of £27.05 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

