Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 198.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. adidas has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €193.00 ($196.94) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

