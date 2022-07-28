Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 198.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
adidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. adidas has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
adidas Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €193.00 ($196.94) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.
Institutional Trading of adidas
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
