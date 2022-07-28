Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Declines By 80.9%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AITUY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.
Anritsu Company Profile
