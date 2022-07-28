Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Declines By 80.9%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anritsu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AITUY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Anritsu Company Profile

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

