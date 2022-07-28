Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Declines By 92.9%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascom Price Performance

ACMLF stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Ascom has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $13.75.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

