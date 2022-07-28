Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Declines By 92.9%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
ACMLF stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Ascom has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $13.75.
Ascom Company Profile
