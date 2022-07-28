Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 230.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Atos Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of AEXAY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

