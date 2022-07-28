Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Expands By 980.6%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 980.6% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VXIT opened at 0.00 on Thursday. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

