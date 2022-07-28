Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 81.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 5.5 %

VONOY stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Vonovia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6253 per share. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

