Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 81.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vonovia Stock Up 5.5 %
VONOY stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.
Vonovia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6253 per share. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.