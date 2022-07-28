Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Expands By 200.0%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

