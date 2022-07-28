Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 1,208.6%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 1,208.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WH Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. WH Group has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.34.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

