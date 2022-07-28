Short Interest in Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Expands By 805.5%

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 805.5% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group upgraded Xior Student Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €51.00 ($52.04) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIORF opened at 44.48 on Thursday. Xior Student Housing has a 52-week low of 44.48 and a 52-week high of 44.48.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

