Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Declines By 78.5%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

