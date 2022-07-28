Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Declines By 66.7%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70.

Zhongsheng Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

