Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Expands By 306.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,400 shares, an increase of 306.7% from the June 30th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,931,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.71. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

