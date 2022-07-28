Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,918,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

