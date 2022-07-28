Signaturefd LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

NYSE:OC opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

