Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

FND stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

