Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.