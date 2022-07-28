Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

