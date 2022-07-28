Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $727.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

