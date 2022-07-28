Signaturefd LLC Buys 100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CPT opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.